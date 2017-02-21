Portland Is the 12th Worst City For Commuting In The Country
A study by INRIX confirms how much our traffic sucks by ranking us as the city with the 12th worst commute in the country, and 40th in the world. That's out of 240 US cities and 1,064 worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|15 hr
|Steven Robinson
|287
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|16 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Mon
|TROOPAH
|4
|trimet day code (Oct '13)
|Feb 19
|Brad
|2
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|7
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Feb 16
|wakeemup
|5
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|Feb 16
|SMR
|12
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC