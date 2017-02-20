Police: Woman arrested for stabbing 2...

Police: Woman arrested for stabbing 2 outside downtown Portland library

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

A 38-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people outside the Central Library in downtown Portland on Sunday, Portland police said. Shiloe Janee Chetnik and her wife got into a fight with two others shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in front of the Central Library, located at 801 Southwest 10th Ave., police spokesman Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) 6 hr Steven Robinson 287
Sanctuary city morbid humor 7 hr MAGA2016 1
Lookin for that medicine Mon TROOPAH 4
trimet day code (Oct '13) Feb 19 Brad 2
Best location for new residence in Portland. Feb 17 John Emerson 7
Lookin for that feel good goo Feb 16 wakeemup 5
Socio-sexual Infrastructure Feb 16 SMR 12
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC