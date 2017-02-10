Police search for carjacking suspect continues along I-84 train tracks
Portland police are searching for a carjacking suspect along the railroad tracks near NE 74th Ave. and Interstate-84. A Subaru Forester was reported stolen at around 3:45 a.m. at SE 72nd and Lexington Street, police say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for that medicine
|Sat
|bmasters12
|1
|do some portlanders care more for their own sel...
|Sat
|zane
|1
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|Sat
|Steven M Robinson
|11
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Sat
|JDot
|11
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Fri
|Steven M Robinson
|282
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Feb 9
|zane
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC