Police: Portland officer fired 3 times at Quanice Hayes, didn't shoot him in his back
Portland police Officer Andrew Hearst fired three shots at Quanice Hayes, the 17-year-old killed Thursday morning, and none of the shots struck Hayes in the back, according to police and the state medical examiner. Despite social media posts from friends or family members, state medical examiner Dr. Karen Gunson said Monday that Hayes "was not shot in the back.'
