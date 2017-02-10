Police: Couple arrested after ordering Starbucks evacuation

A husband and wife were arrested Saturday after they demanded people leave a Southeast Portland Starbucks "before anything bad happened," police said. Rodney Allen Smith, 48, and Lisa Grier, 48, were both having mental health crises when they entered the store at Southeast Milwaukie Street and Bybee Boulevard and ordered everyone to leave, Portland police spokesman Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.