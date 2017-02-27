Pink Martini: eclectic music in 25 languages and a conga line due at the Masonic
"I would say it's old-fashioned symphonic global pop, and a cross between 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' and the United Nations in 1962,'' said Lauderdale in a call from his home outside Portland, Oregon. "That would be the band - with songs in 25 different languages in styles that range from jazz to classical,'' he said of the semi-orchestra that plays the Masonic Auditorium on Wednesday, March 8 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price of water
|Feb 25
|Richard facchini
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Feb 23
|AnalogousAlligator
|5
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Feb 23
|FSM
|2,416
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Feb 21
|Steven Robinson
|287
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 21
|MAGA2016
|1
|trimet day code (Oct '13)
|Feb 19
|Brad
|2
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|7
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC