Oscars 2017: When is red carpet cover...

Oscars 2017: When is red carpet coverage? Time, TV channels, how to watch live stream

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The 2017 Oscars ceremony is coming up soon, and you know what means. Hollywood's big names are preparing their acceptance speeches, wondering who to thank, and pondering which political points to make.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Price of water 17 hr Richard facchini 1
Lookin for that medicine Feb 23 AnalogousAlligator 5
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Feb 23 FSM 2,416
Police Conduct (May '15) Feb 21 Steven Robinson 287
Sanctuary city morbid humor Feb 21 MAGA2016 1
trimet day code (Oct '13) Feb 19 Brad 2
Best location for new residence in Portland. Feb 17 John Emerson 7
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,155,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC