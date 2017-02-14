'Ori Inu: In Search of Self' drops in to Portland for a Special...

Tackling wide-ranging issues of racial and religious persecution, brother and sister director/producer team Chelsea and Emann Odufu offer a special screening of "ORI INU: In Search of Self" - an Afro-futuristic coming-of-age story of a young immigrant woman who must choose between conforming her identity and spirituality to the cultural norms of America or revisiting her roots in the Afro-Brazilian religion known as CandomblA©. Sharing its unfamiliar cultural narrative, this original entry into this year's Pan African Film Festival and Hollywood Black Film Festival stars Tony Award-winning actress Tonya Pinkins and features performances by the Grammy nominated Les Nubians.

