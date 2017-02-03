Oregon ice storm causes highway chaos in and near Portland

Freezing rain triggered numerous crashes in northwestern Oregon on Friday, including a tractor-trailer pileup just to the east of Portland in the city of Troutdale and a massive wreck on Interstate 5 in Portland that took hours to untangle. Elsewhere near Portland, a tractor-trailer slid 50 feet down an embankment and a car plunged 30 feet after going of a road.

