Oregon Ballet Theatre plans 'Rhapsody in Blue' show with Thomas Lauderdale, Hunter Noack

Pianists Hunter Noack and Thomas Lauderdale will collaborate with the Oregon Ballet Theatre for its 2017-18 season opener, featuring George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue." Thomas Lauderdale , founder of the popular Portland band Pink Martini , and Hunter Noack , a classical pianist from Sunriver who's won the Los Angeles International Liszt Competition, will collaborate with the ballet on a new piece combining choreography with George Gershwin's classic "Rhapsody in Blue."

