North Portland zombie house transformed, now for sale at $600,000 (before and after...
Residents of the North Portland neighborhood complained about rats and raccoons. The germ-carrying creatures were feasting on mounds of debris piled high in an unoccupied 1927 bungalow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|7 min
|Well Well
|284
|Lookin for that medicine
|16 hr
|DubstepDoll
|2
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|20 hr
|Pdx_Beer_Fiend
|4
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Sun
|PWalls
|12
|do some portlanders care more for their own sel...
|Feb 11
|zane
|1
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|Feb 11
|Steven M Robinson
|11
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC