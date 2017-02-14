North Portland zombie house transform...

North Portland zombie house transformed, now for sale at $600,000 (before and after...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

Residents of the North Portland neighborhood complained about rats and raccoons. The germ-carrying creatures were feasting on mounds of debris piled high in an unoccupied 1927 bungalow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) 7 min Well Well 284
Lookin for that medicine 16 hr DubstepDoll 2
Best location for new residence in Portland. 20 hr Pdx_Beer_Fiend 4
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell Sun PWalls 12
do some portlanders care more for their own sel... Feb 11 zane 1
Socio-sexual Infrastructure Feb 11 Steven M Robinson 11
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Multnomah County was issued at February 14 at 1:23PM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC