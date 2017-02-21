NEW reports allege NBC's role in releasing "P*ssy Grab" tape
I have to admit , when the explicit tape came out on Trump a month before the election, I thought that was it. But his die hard followers saw it simply as old news and locker room talk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price of water
|Sat
|Richard facchini
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Feb 23
|AnalogousAlligator
|5
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Feb 23
|FSM
|2,416
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Feb 21
|Steven Robinson
|287
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 21
|MAGA2016
|1
|trimet day code (Oct '13)
|Feb 19
|Brad
|2
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|7
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC