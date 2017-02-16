New mini-cinema will show free movies at Portland International Airport
Hollywood Theatre will open a 17-seat "microcinema" in Portland International Airport's Concourse C on Thursday, Feb. 23. Admission is free and the theater will be open around the clock. The microcinema will show an hourlong program, played on a loop, of short documentaries, music videos, animations and short fiction, ranging from 4 to 9 minutes in length.
