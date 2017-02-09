National Weather Service issues several warnings, watches, advisories

The National Weather Service's online map of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington remains full of colors, each representing warnings, watches and advisories. Rough weather has brought a flood watch for the Portland area and most other areas east of the Cascades on Thursday, but the region also faces a slew of other notices including avalanche and winter storm warnings in the northern Cascades, high wind warnings and coastal flood advisories.

