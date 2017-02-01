Murmurs: Cannabis Shop Owners Sue Portland City Hall
Entrepreneurs trying to open a Portland recreational cannabis shop are suing the city over decisions made by the agency responsible for licensing weed stores. The lawsuit, filed Jan. 31 in Multnomah County Circuit Court, accuses the city's Office of Neighborhood Involvement of giving "biased and impermissibly favorable treatment" to a competing cannabis shop called Shango-Waterfront.
