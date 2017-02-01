Multnomah County Will Help 26 Kids Hit by 100-Percent Rent Hike
Multnomah County is setting aside $48,000 to help the families in a Northeast Portland building facing a 100-percent rent increase. The money is intended to make sure families can stay in their homes through at least the end of the school year, says County Chair Deborah Kafoury.
