Movies Best Bets: 'The Salesman,' African Film Festival and more

The latest film from Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi tracks the relationship of a young couple who are cast in the lead roles of a local production of Arthur Miller's "The Death of a Salesman." The recent executive order restricting travel from Iran, as well as other Muslim-majority countries, means that Farhadi will not be attending the Academy Awards this year, where "The Salesman" is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.

