Movie picks: King Kong, comedians, 'The Red Turtle'
The latest animated treasure from Japan's Studio Ghibli isn't precisely in the mold of the company's retired, legendary co-founder Hayao Miyazaki . Its visual style owes as much to 18th-century woodcuts and Tintin comics as to traditional anime, but its story, told entirely without dialogue, is timeless.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|10 hr
|Not Content
|2,415
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Tue
|Steven Robinson
|287
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Tue
|MAGA2016
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Feb 20
|TROOPAH
|4
|trimet day code (Oct '13)
|Feb 19
|Brad
|2
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|7
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Feb 16
|wakeemup
|5
