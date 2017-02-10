Moms rally against racism in Lake Oswego

Moms rally against racism in Lake Oswego

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Since November, a group of Lake Oswego moms has been working to celebrate diversity in a suburb notorious for its lack of it. The effort started with a community walk last November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell 8 hr PWalls 12
Lookin for that medicine Sat bmasters12 1
do some portlanders care more for their own sel... Sat zane 1
Socio-sexual Infrastructure Sat Steven M Robinson 11
Police Conduct (May '15) Fri Steven M Robinson 282
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Best location for new residence in Portland. Feb 9 zane 3
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,817,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC