Metro - On Call Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Training and Facilitation Services
The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program of Metro, a metropolitan service district organized under the laws of the State of Oregon and the Metro Charter, located at 600 NE Grand Avenue, Portland, OR 97232-2736, is requesting proposals for On Call Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Training and Facilitation Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South County Spotlight.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OR: one of worst in the US
|Sat
|domestic terrorists
|2
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Fri
|Koopah
|8
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Jan 31
|Go Blue Forever
|273
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|Jan 30
|Koopah
|7
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|Jan 30
|nzmcconnell1291
|3
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Jan 30
|nzmcconnell1291
|1
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Jan 27
|eli
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC