Man shot, killed during police search for robbery suspect
Portland police say they shot and killed an armed man Thursday, Feb. 9, during an early morning search for a robbery suspect in Northeast Portland. The shooting happened in the 8300 block of Northeast Hancock Street as officers searched for a suspect in a robbery reported near the Portland Value Inn on Northeast 82nd Avenue.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|15 hr
|zane
|3
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|16 hr
|Steven Robinson
|278
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|17 hr
|Steven Robinson
|4
|add =benz
|Wed
|Jerry Halitosis
|1
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Wed
|Jerry Halitosis
|10
|Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else
|Feb 6
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|4
|OR: one of worst in the US
|Feb 4
|domestic terrorists
|2
