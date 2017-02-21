Man killed in Southeast Portland battled schizophrenia for years, leading to homelessness
Jason Petersen, 32, was killed in front of Golden Key Insurance on Southeast 82nd Avenue after the business owner threw away some of his belongings. Petersen suffered from schizophrenia and was living on the streets.
