Man Killed by Portland Police Officer Was Black, 17 Years Old and Armed with a Fake Gun
The robbery suspect shot and killed by a Portland Police officer on Thursday morning was a 17-year-old black male armed with a replica handgun. The Police Bureau this afternoon released the identity of the man killed by police, the first fatal shooting by police under Mayor Ted Wheeler and the first killing of a black man by Portland police in more than six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|1 hr
|Steven M Robinson
|6
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|1 hr
|Steven M Robinson
|282
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|8 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Thu
|zane
|3
|add =benz
|Wed
|Jerry Halitosis
|1
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Wed
|Jerry Halitosis
|10
|Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else
|Feb 6
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC