Man Killed by Portland Police Officer...

Man Killed by Portland Police Officer Was Black, 17 Years Old and Armed with a Fake Gun

The robbery suspect shot and killed by a Portland Police officer on Thursday morning was a 17-year-old black male armed with a replica handgun. The Police Bureau this afternoon released the identity of the man killed by police, the first fatal shooting by police under Mayor Ted Wheeler and the first killing of a black man by Portland police in more than six years.

