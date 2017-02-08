Lead Has Been Spouting from Drinking ...

Lead Has Been Spouting from Drinking Fountains in Some City Parks

Read more: The Pordland Mercury

According to test results from the Portland Water Bureau that were quietly posted to a city website , the Portsmouth neighborhood park's only two drinking fountains turned up lead levels of 32.3 and 72.6 parts per billion , in excess of the 20 parts per billion "action level" set by the US Environmental Protection Agency for water in schools. The samples, collected October 18, were among the first taken in a sweeping survey of outdoor water fixtures at Portland parks last fall.

