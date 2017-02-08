Lawmaker's bill could make SE Powell ...

Lawmaker's bill could make SE Powell Blvd sign disappear

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

Here's a riddle: When is a street sign more than a street sign? When it's seen as a nuisance that could require legislative action to change. A single sign on Southeast Powell Boulevard directing traffic north onto 17th Avenue is getting a lot of attention from neighbors and state Rep. Rob Nosse .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add =benz 3 hr Jerry Halitosis 1
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell 7 hr Jerry Halitosis 10
Socio-sexual Infrastructure Tue Steven Robinson 1
Best location for new residence in Portland. Tue Koopah 2
Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else Mon THE COUNT OF MONT... 4
Police Conduct (May '15) Feb 5 Joe Fortuna 274
OR: one of worst in the US Feb 4 domestic terrorists 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Multnomah County was issued at February 08 at 7:40PM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC