Lawmaker's bill could make SE Powell Blvd sign disappear
Here's a riddle: When is a street sign more than a street sign? When it's seen as a nuisance that could require legislative action to change. A single sign on Southeast Powell Boulevard directing traffic north onto 17th Avenue is getting a lot of attention from neighbors and state Rep. Rob Nosse .
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|add =benz
|3 hr
|Jerry Halitosis
|1
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|7 hr
|Jerry Halitosis
|10
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|Tue
|Steven Robinson
|1
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Tue
|Koopah
|2
|Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else
|Mon
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|4
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Joe Fortuna
|274
|OR: one of worst in the US
|Feb 4
|domestic terrorists
|2
