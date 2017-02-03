Laurelhurst Market team opening North...

Laurelhurst Market team opening Northeast Portland chicken spot

9 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

The steak-loving crew behind Laurelhurst Market plans to spin off their popular parking-lot chicken event into a counter-service restaurant, just one neighborhood to the east. Next month, co-owners Ben Dyer, Jason Owens, David Kreifels and new recruit Ben Bettinger will open Big's Chicken, a shotgun chicken shack with craft beer and cocktails in North Tabor's former Big Ass Sandwiches' storefront, The Oregonian/OregonLive.com has learned.

