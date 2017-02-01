Lake Oswego schools close amid winter's icy grip
Just when it seemed as if Mother Nature had decided to stop pummeling the Portland area with nasty winter weather, an overnight barrage of freezing rain left roads, parking lots and sidewalks coated with ice on Friday. The latest arctic assault forced school districts across the region to either close or start late.
