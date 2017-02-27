Jasper Engines & Transmissions Launches New Oregon Branch
Jasper Engines & Transmissions recently opened a branch office in Portland to enhance service to businesses in Oregon and southern Washington state. The 11,500 square foot Portland facility has the capacity for up to 500 units, including gas and diesel engines, transmissions, and differentials.
