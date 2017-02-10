Investigator looking into reports of ...

Investigator looking into reports of drinks being drugged at N. Portland bar

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

A state investigator is looking into reports of drugs getting slipped into customers' drinks at a North Portland bar, according to an Oregon Liquor Control Commission spokeswoman. Killingsworth Dynasty has received two reports since November of someone spiking drinks, a bar manager told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Socio-sexual Infrastructure 18 min Steven M Robinson 10
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell 2 hr JDot 11
Police Conduct (May '15) 19 hr Steven M Robinson 282
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Fri Taylor 1
Best location for new residence in Portland. Thu zane 3
add =benz Wed Jerry Halitosis 1
Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else Feb 6 THE COUNT OF MONT... 4
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,231 • Total comments across all topics: 278,768,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC