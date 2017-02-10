Investigator looking into reports of drinks being drugged at N. Portland bar
A state investigator is looking into reports of drugs getting slipped into customers' drinks at a North Portland bar, according to an Oregon Liquor Control Commission spokeswoman. Killingsworth Dynasty has received two reports since November of someone spiking drinks, a bar manager told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday.
