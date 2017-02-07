In Portland, You Can See Every Movie ...

In Portland, You Can See Every Movie Nominated For an Oscar in the Theater

Read more: Willamette Week

Portland moviegoers don't realize how good they have it. They buy tickets to Moonlight at Cinema 21 and order pizza with their subtitles at Living Room Theaters -while rarely acknowledging our unusual bounty of arthouse cinemas.

