Husband who killed wife on Christmas had been threatening to kill her for weeks, DA says
A King City man who died in a Christmas Day shootout with police after wounding an Oregon State Trooper had earlier shot his estranged wife eight times outside his parents' home, then contacted her sister, friend and his mom to say he killed her, the Washington County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. "I shot her, mom," he said according to a District Attorney's Office memo reviewing Katelynn Armand-Tylka's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|31 min
|doncaballero
|4
|Lookin for that medicine
|35 min
|Audie
|3
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|10 hr
|Well Well
|284
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Mon
|Pdx_Beer_Fiend
|4
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Sun
|PWalls
|12
|do some portlanders care more for their own sel...
|Feb 11
|zane
|1
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|Feb 11
|Steven M Robinson
|11
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC