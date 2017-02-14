Husband who killed wife on Christmas had been threatening to kill her for weeks, DA says

A King City man who died in a Christmas Day shootout with police after wounding an Oregon State Trooper had earlier shot his estranged wife eight times outside his parents' home, then contacted her sister, friend and his mom to say he killed her, the Washington County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. "I shot her, mom," he said according to a District Attorney's Office memo reviewing Katelynn Armand-Tylka's death.

