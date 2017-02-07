Hunziker Street, 72nd Avenue to be co...

Hunziker Street, 72nd Avenue to be connected with new roadway - Monday, 06 February 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Clackamas Review

Funding has been secured for a road project that will fill in a gap on lands zoned for industrial development in Tigard, the city announced Monday. The City of Tigard said it was awarded $1.7 million through the regional government Metro for the project, which will effectively extend Tech Center Drive northwest along a set of railroad tracks to join up with what is currently a private drive signed as Wall Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clackamas Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell 3 hr Manuel Labor 9
Socio-sexual Infrastructure 5 hr Steven Robinson 1
Best location for new residence in Portland. 9 hr Koopah 2
Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else 23 hr THE COUNT OF MONT... 4
Police Conduct (May '15) Sun Joe Fortuna 274
OR: one of worst in the US Feb 4 domestic terrorists 2
BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ... Jan 30 Koopah 7
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Multnomah County was issued at February 07 at 5:11PM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,353 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC