Hunziker Street, 72nd Avenue to be connected with new roadway - Monday, 06 February 2017

Funding has been secured for a road project that will fill in a gap on lands zoned for industrial development in Tigard, the city announced Monday. The City of Tigard said it was awarded $1.7 million through the regional government Metro for the project, which will effectively extend Tech Center Drive northwest along a set of railroad tracks to join up with what is currently a private drive signed as Wall Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clackamas Review.