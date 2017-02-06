Human 'wall' shields parishioners from fear of racist taunts

Supporters of Portland's Spanish-speaking community formed a human wall Sunday morning with signs in Spanish and English in front of St. Peter Catholic Church to support Latino, Hispanic and Mexican who faced racist taunts just a week ago. About 200 people formed a line in front of the dual-language church, 5905 S.E. 87th Ave., just before the Feb. 5 mass started at noon.

