Human 'wall' shields parishioners fro...

Human 'wall' shields parishioners from fear of racist taunts

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

Supporters of Portland's Spanish-speaking community formed a human wall Sunday morning with signs in Spanish and English in front of St. Peter Catholic Church to support Latino, Hispanic and Mexican who faced racist taunts just a week ago. About 200 people formed a line in front of the dual-language church, 5905 S.E. 87th Ave., just before the Feb. 5 mass started at noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else 21 hr warnings 3
Police Conduct (May '15) 23 hr Joe Fortuna 274
OR: one of worst in the US Feb 4 domestic terrorists 2
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell Feb 3 Koopah 8
BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ... Jan 30 Koopah 7
Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips Jan 30 nzmcconnell1291 3
Best location for new residence in Portland. Jan 30 nzmcconnell1291 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,473 • Total comments across all topics: 278,614,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC