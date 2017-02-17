How Are We Going to Unite to Impeach ...

How Are We Going to Unite to Impeach Trump If We Can't Even Be Courteous When Deboarding Airplanes?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Willamette Week

We're a divided nation, and that's never more apparent than when we as a people attempt to navigate a completely apolitical situation. Over the past week, I've overheard a lot of conversations about how important it is that we impeach Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best location for new residence in Portland. 14 hr John Emerson 7
Lookin for that feel good goo Thu wakeemup 5
Socio-sexual Infrastructure Thu SMR 12
News Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla... Thu Dump trump 2
H......ello Wed doncaballero 3
Looking for subs in PDX Wed doncaballero 2
Storry Miranda Montoya (Mar '11) Feb 15 Trumpem 3
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,613 • Total comments across all topics: 278,962,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC