How Are We Going to Unite to Impeach Trump If We Can't Even Be Courteous When Deboarding Airplanes?
We're a divided nation, and that's never more apparent than when we as a people attempt to navigate a completely apolitical situation. Over the past week, I've overheard a lot of conversations about how important it is that we impeach Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|14 hr
|John Emerson
|7
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Thu
|wakeemup
|5
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|Thu
|SMR
|12
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|Thu
|Dump trump
|2
|H......ello
|Wed
|doncaballero
|3
|Looking for subs in PDX
|Wed
|doncaballero
|2
|Storry Miranda Montoya (Mar '11)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC