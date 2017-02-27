Hot Pot-Hotspot Chongqing Huo Guo Shu...

Hot Pot-Hotspot Chongqing Huo Guo Shutters

Known for sinus-obliterating heat and half-and-half hot pots, Chongqing Huo Guo opened at at 8230 SE Harrison St. in 2014, and over the last two-and-a-half years, it became one of the city's top Chinese restaurants. But this month, Chongqing Huo Guo closed its doors, Eater has confirmed.

