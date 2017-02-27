Hot Pot-Hotspot Chongqing Huo Guo Shutters

Known for sinus-obliterating heat and half-and-half hot pots, Chongqing Huo Guo opened at at 8230 SE Harrison St. in 2014, and over the last two-and-a-half years, it became one of the city's top Chinese restaurants. But this month, Chongqing Huo Guo closed its doors, Eater has confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.