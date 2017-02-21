Hollywood (DEM) ex-Starlet quotes (GOP) Black Abolitionist against (GOP) Trump
Man, I hate it when celebrities get political . Jodie Foster, who is now more of a producer than an actress, led a 2,000 activist-strong protest for the United Talent Agency's "United Voices" rally outside the company's Beverly Hills headquarters yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price of water
|9 hr
|Richard facchini
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Feb 23
|AnalogousAlligator
|5
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Feb 23
|FSM
|2,416
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Feb 21
|Steven Robinson
|287
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 21
|MAGA2016
|1
|trimet day code (Oct '13)
|Feb 19
|Brad
|2
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|7
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC