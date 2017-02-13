his Eye is on the Sparrow Extends Thr...

his Eye is on the Sparrow Extends Through 3/ 26

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

His Eye is on the Sparrow , Larry Parr's stirring one-woman musical that celebrates the life of groundbreaking artist Ethel Waters , has been extended for an additional week of performances. The production, which opened last Friday and was originally scheduled to close onMarch 19, will now run through March 26 in the Ellyn Bye Studio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) 7 min Well Well 284
Lookin for that medicine 16 hr DubstepDoll 2
Best location for new residence in Portland. 20 hr Pdx_Beer_Fiend 4
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell Sun PWalls 12
do some portlanders care more for their own sel... Feb 11 zane 1
Socio-sexual Infrastructure Feb 11 Steven M Robinson 11
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Multnomah County was issued at February 14 at 1:23PM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC