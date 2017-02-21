'His Eye is on the Sparrow' extends r...

'His Eye is on the Sparrow' extends run at The Armory

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: West Linn Tidings

The run of "His Eye is on the Sparrow," Larry Parr's stirring one-woman musical that celebrates the life of groundbreaking artist Ethel Waters, has been extended. Performances will continue through March 26. Timothy Douglas returns to The Armory to direct the production and Darius Smith makes his debut as music director and accompanist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Linn Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin for that medicine 5 hr AnalogousAlligator 5
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) 11 hr FSM 2,416
Police Conduct (May '15) Feb 21 Steven Robinson 287
Sanctuary city morbid humor Feb 21 MAGA2016 1
trimet day code (Oct '13) Feb 19 Brad 2
Best location for new residence in Portland. Feb 17 John Emerson 7
Lookin for that feel good goo Feb 16 wakeemup 5
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Sudan
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,695 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC