'His Eye is on the Sparrow' extends run at The Armory
The run of "His Eye is on the Sparrow," Larry Parr's stirring one-woman musical that celebrates the life of groundbreaking artist Ethel Waters, has been extended. Performances will continue through March 26. Timothy Douglas returns to The Armory to direct the production and Darius Smith makes his debut as music director and accompanist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Linn Tidings.
