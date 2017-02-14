Hillsboro police prepared weeks in ad...

Hillsboro police prepared weeks in advance for Feb. 7 march - Monday, 13 February 2017

Gathered on the steps of the Hillsboro Civic Center plaza, hundreds of activists chanted and cheered following a rally and march through the city's downtown streets Feb. 7. But while all eyes and cameras were on the 300-plus people who'd come to the plaza to implore the city council to declare the city a sanctuary during its Tuesday meeting, Hillsboro Police Department Chief Lee Dobrowolski stood satisfied and somewhat relieved near the Civic Center entrance. "We've been preparing for weeks," he told The Tribune last Tuesday night.

