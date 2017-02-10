'Grimm': A run-of-the-mill episode wi...

'Grimm': A run-of-the-mill episode with a Wesen-plagued Portland flophouse hotel

Russell Hornsby as Hank Griffin, David Giuntoli as Nick Burkhardt, and Reggie Lee as Sergeant Wu in the "Grimm" Season 6 episode, "Breakfast in Bed." In a "Grimm" episode that basically felt like it was marking time before the series reaches its end, we learned that in Portland, there aren't just Wesen on the police force.

