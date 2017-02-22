Grain and Gristle is Now Portland's F...

Grain and Gristle is Now Portland's Finest Beer Taproom

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Willamette Week

Blond-wood, low-light gastropub Grain & Gristle began in 2011 with a preposterous premise-that a food-happy bar co-owned by Upright brewer Alex Ganum should have regular, everyday, boring beers that mostly didn't come from his own brewery. Look, I like going to that little cash-only Upright brewery basement on game day as much as anybody, but think: For nearly six years, we were denied the pleasure of sitting down to one of the best burgers in town while drinking Portland's finest Pilsner or cherry lambic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) 4 hr Not Content 2,415
Police Conduct (May '15) Tue Steven Robinson 287
Sanctuary city morbid humor Tue MAGA2016 1
Lookin for that medicine Feb 20 TROOPAH 4
trimet day code (Oct '13) Feb 19 Brad 2
Best location for new residence in Portland. Feb 17 John Emerson 7
Lookin for that feel good goo Feb 16 wakeemup 5
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC