Grain and Gristle is Now Portland's Finest Beer Taproom
Blond-wood, low-light gastropub Grain & Gristle began in 2011 with a preposterous premise-that a food-happy bar co-owned by Upright brewer Alex Ganum should have regular, everyday, boring beers that mostly didn't come from his own brewery. Look, I like going to that little cash-only Upright brewery basement on game day as much as anybody, but think: For nearly six years, we were denied the pleasure of sitting down to one of the best burgers in town while drinking Portland's finest Pilsner or cherry lambic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|4 hr
|Not Content
|2,415
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Tue
|Steven Robinson
|287
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Tue
|MAGA2016
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Feb 20
|TROOPAH
|4
|trimet day code (Oct '13)
|Feb 19
|Brad
|2
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|7
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Feb 16
|wakeemup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC