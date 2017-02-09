Good Morning, News: More Lead Problems, Shit in the Willamette, and Steph Curry's Trump Burn
Out in print as of yesterday , is this news story about more lead problems in Portland : "According to test results from the Portland Water Bureau that were quietly posted to a city website, the Portsmouth neighborhood park's only two drinking fountains turned up lead levels of 32.3 and 72.6 parts per billion , in excess of the 20 parts per billion "action level" set by the US Environmental Protection Agency for water in schools."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|3 hr
|zane
|3
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|4 hr
|Steven Robinson
|278
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|4 hr
|Steven Robinson
|4
|add =benz
|21 hr
|Jerry Halitosis
|1
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Wed
|Jerry Halitosis
|10
|Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else
|Feb 6
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|4
|OR: one of worst in the US
|Feb 4
|domestic terrorists
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC