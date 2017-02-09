Good Morning, News: More Lead Problems, Shit in the Willamette, and Steph Curry's Trump Burn

Out in print as of yesterday , is this news story about more lead problems in Portland : "According to test results from the Portland Water Bureau that were quietly posted to a city website, the Portsmouth neighborhood park's only two drinking fountains turned up lead levels of 32.3 and 72.6 parts per billion , in excess of the 20 parts per billion "action level" set by the US Environmental Protection Agency for water in schools."

