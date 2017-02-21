Get hip to the STIP: ODOT needs your input on next batch of projects in our region
The Oregon Department of Transportation needs your comments on the 2018-2021 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program - a list of capital projects the agency will move forward with over the next four years. There are 170 projects currently on the list and 70 of them are in Multnomah County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike Portland.
Add your comments below
