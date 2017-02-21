Gerry Frank's picks: Find the best baked goods at Cannon Beach Bakery and Grand Central Bakery
It's safe to say Cannon Beach Bakery knows what they're doing with over 50 years in the business and four generations of bakers under their belt. Begin your morning routine with a hot coffee from the espresso bar and a freshly baked goodie whether it be a traditional glazed doughnut, maple bar, fritter or bear claw or a more unique choice such as the Swedish Tosca bar, a sailor jacks muffin or a more savory quiche.
