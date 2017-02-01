'Game of Thrones' music comes to a stage near you
Feb 2 Any fan of the HBO fantasy television series "Game of Thrones" will tell you that the show enthralls right from its opening title sequence accompanied by a foreboding instrumental piece played using drums and violins. Later this month, Ramin Djawadi, the composer for the show who wrote this catchy title track, takes a production of music from "Game of Thrones" on a live performance tour across Canada and the U.S. Three years in the making, the "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience" comprises a musical program from all six seasons in chronological order, including "all the spoilers", Djawadi says with a laugh.
