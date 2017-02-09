Fiery Chinese Pop-Up Mian Comes Out of Retirement for One Special Night
Have you ever tried Uyghur food from China? It comes from a region greatly influenced by the Turkish and Mongolian peoples and now home to a large Muslim population. Think Turkish- and Chinese-inspired plates, with meals of nan, chicken loaded with potent peppers, and chili powder and cumin-spiked kebabs.
