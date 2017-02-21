EPA to explain its Superfund cleanup plan
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host four community meetings - including a virtual one online - to explain its plan to remove toxic sediment from a 10-mile stretch of the Willamette River, and teo answer questions. The EPA released its plan, called its Record of Decision, in January.
