Emergency psychiatric services now available in Portland

20 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

After a long period of planning and construction, the Unity Center for Behavioral Health has opened its doors to those who may be experiencing a mental health crisis. The $40 million facility is open 24 hours a day and was built in a partnership between Legacy Health, Adventist Health, Kaiser Permanente and Oregon Health and Science University.

