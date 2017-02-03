Emergency psychiatric services now available in Portland
After a long period of planning and construction, the Unity Center for Behavioral Health has opened its doors to those who may be experiencing a mental health crisis. The $40 million facility is open 24 hours a day and was built in a partnership between Legacy Health, Adventist Health, Kaiser Permanente and Oregon Health and Science University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|36 min
|Joe Fortuna
|274
|OR: one of worst in the US
|Sat
|domestic terrorists
|2
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Feb 3
|Koopah
|8
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|Jan 30
|Koopah
|7
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|Jan 30
|nzmcconnell1291
|3
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Jan 30
|nzmcconnell1291
|1
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Jan 27
|eli
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC