Educators try to navigate choppy political waters in 'Time of Trump' - Saturday, 11 February 2017

More than 400 educators, activists and others from Portland and as far as Salem and Astoria, teachers of Pre-K through collegiate, gathered Feb. 11 at Lincoln High School for a "teach-in" and panel discussion hosted by the Critical Educators Collective, a group that advocates for social justice in the classroom. Nine panelists with varying educational backgrounds and organization affiliations offered perspectives in the hope that teachers might be better able help students during what they view as long road of hardship under President Donald Trump's administration.

