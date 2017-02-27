DSI Systems Announces New Warehouse Location in Portland
New location will allow DSI retailers to pick up equipment for same- and next-day installations, and receive shipments next day throughout the Oregon market This new location will provide DSI's retailers the ability to pick up equipment for same and next day installations, and receive shipments next day throughout the entire Oregon market. Doug Robison, President and CEO of DSI Systems stated, "The addition of this warehouse gives us the opportunity to reach loyal customers in a timelier and cost efficient manner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dealerscope.
